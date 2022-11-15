Caledonia garage fire, no injuries: video

article

The Caledonia police and fire departments responded to a garage fire Tuesday morning, Nov. 15.

Officials said the fire happened on 4 Mile Road just west of Green Bay Road around 7:20 a.m. Dashcam video showed heavy smoke and flames as fire crews arrived at the scene. The games were knocked down within a few minutes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The garage had a living space on its second floor, the fire department said, but it was unoccupied. The fire was contained to the garage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.