Caledonia fatal pedestrian crash; 57-year-old Burlington man dead

The Brief Caledonia police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened Thursday night, Feb. 6 near Douglas Avenue and Scott’s Way. The pedestrian, identified as a 57-year-old man from Burlington, died on scene.



A 57-year-old Burlington man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Caledonia on Thursday night, Feb. 5.

Pedestrian hit

What we know:

According to the Caledonia Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Douglas Avenue and Scott’s Way for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge minivan hit a pedestrian, who was possibly attempting to cross the roadway.

Officers and emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures. However, they were unsuccessful. The pedestrian, identified as a 57-year-old man from Burlington, died on scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the minivan, a 68-year-old man from Racine, cooperated with officers and investigators on scene.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you witnessed the accident, or have any additional information, please call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 Ext 1023 and speak to Detective Chad Zoltak.