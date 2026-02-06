Expand / Collapse search

Caledonia fatal pedestrian crash; 57-year-old Burlington man dead

Published  February 6, 2026 8:33am CST
Caledonia
Caledonia police

The Brief

    • Caledonia police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
    • The crash happened Thursday night, Feb. 6 near Douglas Avenue and Scott’s Way.
    • The pedestrian, identified as a 57-year-old man from Burlington, died on scene.

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A 57-year-old Burlington man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Caledonia on Thursday night, Feb. 5.

Pedestrian hit

What we know:

According to the Caledonia Police Department, shortly after 7 p.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Douglas Avenue and Scott’s Way for a crash involving a pedestrian. 

The preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge minivan hit a pedestrian, who was possibly attempting to cross the roadway. 

Officers and emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures. However, they were unsuccessful. The pedestrian, identified as a 57-year-old man from Burlington, died on scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the minivan, a 68-year-old man from Racine, cooperated with officers and investigators on scene.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you witnessed the accident, or have any additional information, please call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 Ext 1023 and speak to Detective Chad Zoltak. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Caledonia Police Department. 

CaledoniaNews