Winning Powerball tickets sold in Caledonia, Hales Corners

article

A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at Mobil near Frontage and 7 Mile in Caledonia and at Jetz near 108th and Forest Home in Hales Corners for the Wednesday, July 12 drawing. The two winning tickets matched four of five numbers (23-35-45-66-67) plus the Powerball (20).

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, July 15 drawing is $875 million. The jackpot ranks as the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Since the start of the jackpot run in late April, nationally, the Powerball game has produced:

25 winning Match 5 tickets ($1 million)

5 winning Match 5 + Power Play tickets ($2 million)

393 winning Match 4+PB tickets ($50,000)

137 winning Match 4 + PB + Power Play tickets ($100K -$500K)

2 million winning tickets across all lower-prize tiers

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five numbers plus the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130, and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional dollar.