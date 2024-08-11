A sizzling summer treat aimed to unify a Milwaukee neighborhood on Sunday – one man giving back to hundreds of people for his birthday.

Andre Lee Ellis served up free hamburgers and hot dogs with his organization CAGE, which stands for Community Agricultural Growing Experiences.

"I know if we feed the people in their belly, we might make them happy in their soul," Ellis said.

Ellis' work as a community organizer never stops, not even for his birthday. He turns 64 years old on Tuesday.

"Last year we gave away bikes. Today, it's 500 plates," he said. "We are feeding the community right here on Teutonia and Burleigh Street."

Ellis and his community partners are pleading for people to put the guns down to curb crime.

"We live in a difficult time today," said Michelle Pitts, owner of The New Pitts Mortuary, "a lot of stress, a lot of mental illness."

"We have some struggles. There are a lot of shootings, a lot of things going on," Ellis said. "Today, I just wanted to send the message of peace."

Ellis' message reached 17-year-old Izaiah Cole, a CAGE volunteer who helped out behind the grill.

"To see people happy, that’s the important part," said Cole. "Seeing people happy, no one is sad, no one is fighting. They are all out here enjoying food."

The community cookout centered around food and togetherness.

"To bring the resources into the house and make sure that our sons and daughters can have lives that children should have," said Ellis. "They don’t have to do the adult thing."