Cache Cider: Learn about the art of making hard cider

One local musician has turned his passion for the fruit into a line of single varietal hard ciders for everyone's palate

There are many uses for apples, but one local musician has turned his passion for the fruit into a line of single varietal hard ciders for everyone's palate. 

Milwaukee may be known for beer, but there's a small batch cider maker in town that's creating a buzz

About Cahce Cider (website)

My name is Ethan Keller. I’m a musician by trade, but have also made cider for over 10 years. In 2020 my twenty-plus year music career took a hit, and I was privileged to be offered a real opportunity to start my own cidery.

Have you ever heard the term Orchard To Glass before?

Have you ever heard the term Orchard To Glass before?

Hard cider can be sweet, dry, mild and even very strong, but the varieties at Cache Cider in Bay View all have one thing in common

Milwaukee may be known for beer, but there's a small batch cider maker in town that's creating a buzz with his crisp, cool beverages

 Feel fee to browse the varieties and discover something new. Locate a retailer, shop our website, or visit our tasting room. And please remember to drink uniquely and responsibly.

There are many uses for apples, but one local musician has turned his passion for the fruit into a line of single varietal hard ciders

Milwaukee may be known for beer, but there’s a small batch cider maker in town that’s creating a buzz with his crisp, cool beverages

