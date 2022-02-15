Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails
Great service, tasty food and top notch cocktails at Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails
Brian Kramp is spending time at Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails in Shorewood, where they feature a modern menu and décor with inspiration from the early 1960s.
If you like chilled prepared seafood, you should definitely check this out
Brian is at Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails in Shorewood where the focal point of the dining room is their raw bar.
If you’re still looking for something to pick up as a gift before you spend the evening with your valentine, we’ve got you covered.
If you need to get out of a culinary rut, the experts explain where to find some of those unique and hard-to-find foods.