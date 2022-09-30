Burlington's Tony Romo Field dedicated; Romo and family attend
BURLINGTON, Wis. - It is not going to be your ordinary Friday night football game in Burlington on Sept. 30. This, as a special guest makes a visit to his hometown.
Most people who know this special guest know him as a former star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys – or for calling games now.
But plenty of people in Wisconsin know before he got in front of the camera, Tony Romo played football at Burlington High School.
The new synthetic turf field at the school is now named after him – Tony Romo Field.
Tony Romo Field at Burlington High School
Romo and his family are expected at the game Friday night – for a dedication ceremony. Romo was set to speak at halftime at the Don Dalton stadium, named after a longtime coach who died in 2017.
Burlington will be squaring up against Beloit Memorial. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.