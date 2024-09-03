Burlington overturned semi, trailer; diesel spill isolated

article

A semi and trailer overturned in Burlington Tuesday morning, Sept. 3 causing a stretch of Highway 83 to be shut down for several hours.

The wreck happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on S. Pine Street – also known as Highway 83.

As officers were responding to the incident, the operator of the vehicle was able to get out of the semi. He was treated on scene by Burlington Fire Department personnel and later released.

The City of Burlington Fire Department as well as the Wisconsin DNR identified diesel fuel leaking from the truck and isolated the spill to a small area around the truck. Officials said there are no concerns of contamination to the area as the spill was contained and cleaned near the truck.

Semi wreck in Burlington

A portion of S. Pine Street was shut down for nearly three-and-a-half hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the City of Burlington Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.