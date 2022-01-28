Expand / Collapse search

Burlington factory fire, no injuries: officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Burlington
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Ardagh Group in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis. - A fire at a Burlington factory forced workers to evacuate Friday morning, Jan. 28.

The Burlington Fire Department arrived at the Ardagh Group facility shortly before 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they met with staff who told them that oil debris inside a furnace exhaust duct had caught fire.

Factory management had evacuated workers safely by the time fire crews arrived, and no one was injured. Some sprinkler heads had been activated, and firefighters used hoses that are permanently mounted within the building to extinguish the fire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This high-temperature furnace is used in turning sand into molten glass for the production of glass bottles and jars, according to Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe.

The factory resumed operations as normal after fire crews left.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Whitefish Bay house fire, dog rescued
article

Whitefish Bay house fire, dog rescued

North Shore Fire/Rescue was called to a Whitefish Bay house fire on Thursday night, Jan. 27 near Hollywood and Lancaster. A dog was rescued.

Neosho bank robbery, suspect arrested
article

Neosho bank robbery, suspect arrested

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the Horicon State Bank in Neosho. 

City Christmas tree repurposed at Black Husky Brewing

Although its time of bringing holiday cheer is over, the 35-foot tree is moving on to serve a different purpose.