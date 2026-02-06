Burlington domestic violence incident, tactical response; man arrested

article

A man was arrested after a domestic violence incident led to a tactical response in Burlington on Friday morning, Feb. 6.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Burlington Police Department, just before 9:30 a.m., the Racine County Communications Center got a report of an active domestic violence incident near Crestwood and Joan.

The caller reported that their neighbor was injured and fled from the apartment after being involved in a physical altercation with the suspect. Officers helped the victim and immediately removed them from the scene to be treated for injuries.

The City of Burlington Police Department had interacted with the suspect before, who was known to have a prior criminal history, known to be uncooperative with law enforcement, and was reported to be intoxicated with access to multiple firearms.

Area residents were asked to shelter in place while law enforcement attempted to contact the suspect within the home, but several attempts failed.

Due to the nature of the incident and concern for public safety, the Burlington Police Department requested the Racine County SWAT Team. After the SWAT Team was deployed, entry was made into the home, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Suspect identified

What we know:

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Desmon Pete of Burlington. He was taken to the Racine County Jail for multiple offenses which are being recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.