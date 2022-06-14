Burleigh and Richards arson, man arrested

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Tuesday, June 14 near Burleigh and Richards. It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect intentionally started a residence on fire. No injuries were reported.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.