Burleigh and Richards arson, man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:19AM
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Tuesday, June 14 near Burleigh and Richards. It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect intentionally started a residence on fire. No injuries were reported. 

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.