Build a Valentine's Day bouquet

Sip & Paint with your sweeties! Grab a glass of wine and join us for a cozy evening-in with your Love, or dressed to the nines with your Galentines. Together we'll create two pieces of art: a beautifully designed Flowers for Dreams arrangement and inspired modern floral painting. We'll send you everything you need to follow along on Zoom with our floral expert Carrie and art educator Sydney of Mini Studio. Single & Double painting kits available. Specific flowers may vary.