Build a Valentine's Day bouquet

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:24AM
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Our friends at Flowers for Dreams show us how to create the perfect arrangement at home.

MILWAUKEE - If you're looking to impress someone special this Valentine's Day, maybe you could try a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Our friends at Flowers for Dreams show us how to create the perfect arrangement at home.

VIRTUAL SIP & PAINT WORKSHOP

  • Sip & Paint with your sweeties! Grab a glass of wine and join us for a cozy evening-in with your Love, or dressed to the nines with your Galentines. Together we'll create two pieces of art: a beautifully designed Flowers for Dreams arrangement and inspired modern floral painting. We'll send you everything you need to follow along on Zoom with our floral expert Carrie and art educator Sydney of Mini Studio. Single & Double painting kits available. Specific flowers may vary.
  • Link for purchase: https://www.flowersfordreams.com/workshops/virtualvalentines2022