Expand / Collapse search

Bug Day at Wehr Nature Center preview

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Bug Day at Wehr Nature Center preview

Tony Gustin, director of the Gateway Science Project, better known as the Bug Whisperer, joined the WakeUp team to talk about Bug Day at the Wehr Nature Center.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - One man makes it his mission to help educate, excite, and inspire kids – all through the wonderful world of bugs. Tony Gustin, director of the Gateway Science Project, better known as the Bug Whisperer, joined the WakeUp team to talk about Bug Day at the Wehr Nature Center.

Contact 6 gets refunds for remodeling projects in August
article

Contact 6 gets refunds for remodeling projects in August

When two women ran into problems with home remodeling projects, they turned to Contact 6 and got fast results.

Port Washington officer pulls man from burning condo
article

Port Washington officer pulls man from burning condo

A dramatic rescue was caught on camera when a Port Washington police officer ran into a burning condo to pull an elderly man out as the home was quickly filling with smoke.