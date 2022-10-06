Buffalo-style beef bites: recipe
Angelica Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect bite sized tailgate snack.
Buffalo-style beef bites
INGREDIENTS:
- 1-1/2 to 2 pounds beef Country-Style Ribs, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 3/4 cup beef broth
- 2 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup hot pepper sauce for Buffalo wings, divided
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles
- Carrot and celery sticks (optional)
COOKING:
Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef ribs; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef.
Return beef to stockpot. Add beef broth, 2 tablespoons buffalo sauce, garlic powder and onion powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.
Remove beef from cooking liquid to large bowl; discard cooking liquid or reserve for another use. Toss beef with remaining 1/4 cup buffalo sauce. Sprinkle with blue cheese crumbles. Serve with carrot and celery sticks, if desired.
Cook's Tip: Beef ribs can be served on 6-inch wooden skewers or with wooden toothpicks.