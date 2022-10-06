Buffalo-style beef bites: recipe

Angelica Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with the perfect bite sized tailgate snack.

Buffalo-style beef bites

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/2 to 2 pounds beef Country-Style Ribs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3/4 cup beef broth

2 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup hot pepper sauce for Buffalo wings, divided

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles

Carrot and celery sticks (optional)

COOKING:

Heat oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef ribs; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef.

Return beef to stockpot. Add beef broth, 2 tablespoons buffalo sauce, garlic powder and onion powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.

Remove beef from cooking liquid to large bowl; discard cooking liquid or reserve for another use. Toss beef with remaining 1/4 cup buffalo sauce. Sprinkle with blue cheese crumbles. Serve with carrot and celery sticks, if desired.

Cook's Tip: Beef ribs can be served on 6-inch wooden skewers or with wooden toothpicks.