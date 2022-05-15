Buffalo shooting suspect once threatened high school, what else is known about the 18-year-old

New details continue to emerge from authorities about the 18-year-old suspected of killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.

The mass shooting happened Saturday afternoon at Tops Friendly Market, a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York. The gunman wore military gear and livestreamed to Twitch with a helmet camera as he opened fire, authorities said. Ten people were killed and three others were wounded.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism. Authorities said 11 victims are Black and two are White.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York. He’s been arraigned on a murder charge.

Here’s what’s known so far about the suspected gunman:

Police have identified the gunman as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York. Conklin is a small town about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo, not far from the Pennsylvania state line.

Authorities said Sunday they believe Gendron, before carrying out the shooting, researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black residents, arriving in Buffalo at least a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance.

"This individual came here with the express purpose of taking as many Black lives as he could," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference.

Officials said the rifle Gendron used in the attack was purchased legally but the magazines he used for ammunition were not allowed to be sold in New York.

Gendron, confronted by police in the store’s vestibule, put a rifle to his neck but was convinced to drop it.

After the shooting, Gedron appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on a murder charge. The FBI special agent in charge said he's on suicide watch and is separated from all other inmates.

Federal agents interviewed Gendron's parents and served multiple search warrants, the law enforcement official told the AP on Sunday. Gendron’s parents were cooperating with investigators, the official said.

Buffalo shooting manifesto

A 180-page document circulated widely online purportedly written by Gendron seemingly detailed the plot of the shooting and identified Gendron by name as the gunman.

Federal authorities are working to confirm the authenticity of the so-called manifesto and haven’t commented on the document.

According to the Associated Press, the document outlined a racist ideology rooted in a belief that the United States should belong only to White people. All others, the document said, were "replacers" who should be eliminated by force or terror. The attack was intended to intimidate all non-White, non-Christian people and get them to leave the country, it said.

The document seemed to draw inspiration from the gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.

Buffalo shooting suspect high school threat

Gendron had appeared on the radar of police last year after he threatened to carry out a shooting at Susquehanna High School around the time of graduation, a law enforcement official said Sunday. New York State Police said troopers were called to the Conklin school on June 8, 2021, for a report that a 17-year-old student had made threatening statements.

Police said the student was taken into custody under a state mental health law and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. The police statement did not give the student’s name.

The law enforcement official was not authorized to speak publicly on the investigation and did so on the condition of anonymity.

Buffalo shooting Twitch stream

The gunman livestreamed the shooting to a small audience on Twitch for several minutes before the platform cut off his feed. Twitch is a live streaming service that focuses on video game live streaming, including broadcasts of esports competitions, in addition to offering music broadcasts, creative content, and "in real life" streams.

Twitch confirmed to FOX Television Stations that it removed the stream less than two minutes "after the violence started."

"We are devastated to hear about the shooting that took place in Buffalo, New York. Our hearts go out to the community impacted by this tragedy. Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against violence of any kind and works swiftly to respond to all incidents. The user has been indefinitely suspended from our service, and we are taking all appropriate action, including monitoring for any accounts rebroadcasting this content," the company said in a statement.

This developing story was reported from Detroit. FOX 5 NY and The Associated Press contributed.