Bucks, Sargento 'Tipoff for Homes' donates $44K to Habitat

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sargento Foods partnered to make a $44,000 donation to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity through the "Tipoff for Homes" initiative.

In its second season, the program calls for a $500 donation from Sargento to Habit for Humanity for every tipoff the Bucks win during the regular season. This year, Sargento agreed to double its contribution to $1,000 for every tipoff the Bucks won during their NBA Championship-winning playoff run.

Led by center Brook Lopez, the Bucks won 52 of the 72 opening tips during the regular season and 18 of 23 tipoffs during the playoffs resulting in a $44,000 donation from Sargento to support Habitat for Humanity in Milwaukee.

Sargento Foods became the first corporate sponsor of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity in 1992. During that time, Sargento has built 31 forever-homes for families in Washington Park and Midtown neighborhoods in Milwaukee. This July, construction began on the 32nd Sargento Habitat for Humanity MKE Home.

During its inaugural season in 2019-20, Tipoff for Homes raised $33,500, with the two-season donation now at $77,500.

