Bucks condemn anti-Semitic attacks: 'Stand up against hate'

The Milwaukee Bucks issued a statement on Sunday, May 23, condemning a rise of anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish community.

The statement reads as follows:

"We are in the midst of a devastating and appalling rise of anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish community in our country. These hateful and dangerous acts MUST stop and be condemned. The increase in violence against Jews in cities across America reflects what is a horrific surge of discrimination against minority groups. The Bucks remain strongly committed to addressing injustice and using our voice to stand up against hate. We encourage our leaders to join us in speaking out vehemently against all forms of hatred."

