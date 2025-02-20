Bucks' Bobby Portis suspended 25 games for violating anti-drug policy

article

The Brief Bucks' Bobby Portis has been suspended for 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy. The suspension will begin with Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. "I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body," said Portis Jr.



Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has been suspended for 25 games without pay for violating the league's anti-drug policy by testing positive for Tramadol, the league announced on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Portis suspended

What we know:

Portis cannot play again until April 8 — the 79th game of Milwaukee's 82-game regular-season schedule — at the earliest. His suspension starts with the Bucks' game Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Portis took the painkiller "unintentionally," said his agent, Mark Bartelstein. Portis thought he was taking Toradol, which is approved and is something that he has taken before, Bartelstein said in details first given to ESPN and that he later confirmed to The Associated Press. Portis did not realize that he was taking Tramadol — which was properly prescribed, but is on the NBA’s banned substance list.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Portis — considered one of the league's tougher players, and a key part of the Bucks' rotation — is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bucks this season, playing mostly off the bench as .

The 30-year-old Portis will lose $2,858,701 in salary because of the suspension, which comes with the Bucks starting post-All-Star break play fifth in the Eastern Conference — one game behind No. 4 Indiana, one game ahead of No. 6 Detroit and 3 1/2 games ahead of No. 7 Orlando.

Statement from Portis

What they're saying:

"I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation," said Portis Jr. "During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body. From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Statement from Bucks general manager

What they're saying:

"This is a very difficult set of circumstances for Bobby and our team," said Bucks general manager Jon Horst. "He and the Bucks organization respect the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program and will accept what’s been handed down. But we 100% support Bobby. Together we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team. He’s an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return."

What's next

What we know:

It’s a blow to the Bucks, who are 21-10 when Portis scores at least 10 points this season. When he doesn’t, they’re 8-14 — and entering Thursday, they’re 2-5 this season when he doesn’t play with all five of those losses by at least 10 points.

Portis is in his 10th NBA season, having spent half that time with the Bucks. He was part of Milwaukee's 2021 NBA championship team and played for USA Basketball at the 2023 World Cup in Manila.