Bucks 50/50 Wednesday helps Waukesha community fund

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday, Nov. 24 that its Bucks Foundation 50/50 proceeds on Wednesday night will go to the "United for Waukesha Community Fund."

The Bucks corporate partners have also indicated they will match Wednesday night's jackpot.

The Bucks Foundation will collect all the funds following the game – and will make a donation early next week. The final tally with corporate partner matches will be announced early next week.

If you're not going to the game, you can still donate online.