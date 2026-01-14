Expand / Collapse search

Brown Dog Gadgets creates and sells hands-on educational kits

Published  January 14, 2026 8:33am CST
Brian Kramp is at Brown Dog Gadgets where they create products tailored around alternative energy.

The Brief

    • Brown Dog Gadgets creates and sells hands-on educational kits and components for STEM and STEAM learning – and kids love them!
    • Brian Kramp is in Brookfield seeing how they’re making electronics, alternative energy, and coding accessible in the classroom.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Looking for ways to unlock creativity in your students? Brian Kramp is at Brown Dog Gadgets, located at W136N4829 Campbell Dr STE 9 in Menomonee Falls, where STEM educators have created a fun way to learn about basic engineering, motor circuits, and principals of balance.

