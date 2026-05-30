Brown Deer woman found safe, reported missing Saturday

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The Brief Brown Deer police are looking for 33-year-old Samantha Griffin. Griffin was last seen near 68th and Dean on Saturday morning, May 30. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 414-371-2900.



UPDATE: The Brown Deer Police Department said 33-year-old Samantha Griffin, reported missing Saturday, has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Brown Deer Police Department is investigating a missing person report for 33-year-old Samantha Griffin. She was last seen leaving her home near 68th and Dean on Saturday morning, May 30.

Police described Griffin as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and auburn/brown hair. She left in a black 2021 Ford Explorer with Wisconsin license plates: ARV-2589.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Griffin's whereabouts is asked to call the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 and reference case 26-008888.