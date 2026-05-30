Brown Deer girl missing, last seen Friday night
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BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department is investigating a missing person report for 14-year-old Johnna Walker. She was last seen off Carlotta Lane south of County Line Road on Friday night, May 29.
Police described Walker as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
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What you can do:
Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to call the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 and reference case 26-008892.
The Source: The Brown Deer Police Department released information.