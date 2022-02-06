Brown Deer apartment shooting, injured man shot while trying to help

A domestic dispute turned deadly in Brown Deer Saturday, Feb. 5, and police are investigating what led a man to shoot and kill three people, including himself, and injure a fourth at an apartment building.

On crutches after he was shot in the leg around his ankle, Eric Lewis didn't want to talk on camera Sunday, but he did describe what happened right outside his window.

When Brown Deer police rushed to the Park Plaza apartments for an active shooter Saturday morning, Lewis said he heard a handful of gunshots fired above his first-floor apartment. After hearing more shots, Lewis looked outside his window.

A 23-year-old woman had been shot and wounded. As a 31-year-old man and a woman tried helping her into their car, Lewis said the shooter came outside, firing at all three through parked cars. Lewis said the man was shot in his stomach. He recalled seeing the injured woman crawling back toward the apartments.

Then Lewis said the shooter reloaded, walked up to the 23-year-old woman and emptied his clip at point-blank range. While officers arrived and were fired upon, Lewis said he ran to check on the injured man. As he made contact, he said the shooter fired at him from the balcony, hitting his right leg around the ankle.

The 31-year-old man Lewis was trying to help died on the scene.

Some 45 minutes later, Lewis said he heard a single, muffled shot upstairs, believing the shooter turned the gun on himself. Police said that happened while a child was inside the apartment.

On Sunday, family identified the 23-year-old woman as Arieuna Reed. She died at the scene.

The identities of the shooter and the other man killed have not yet been released.

During the ordeal, a Brown Deer Police Department K-9 squad was struck but the K-9 and officers were not hit.

Wauwatosa police are leading this investigation in conjunction with the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team.