Brooklyn subway shooting: Who is the suspect? What we know so far

A man wearing a gas mask dropped a smoke canister inside a Brooklyn subway train on Tuesday morning and then opened fire.

10 people were shot and five of the victims were considered to be in critical condition. 6 other people suffered undisclosed injuries. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

At an afternoon news conference, the NYPD said they were not investigating the shooting as a terrorist attack but was being considered an active shooter incident. No motive was known for the attack.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

It was unclear what type of weapon the shooter used in the attack.

The shooter was still on the loose Tuesday afternoon. He was described as a Black man, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a gas mask a green construction vest and carrying a construction bag.

Brooklyn shooting suspect

Cops across the city have been ordered to be on the lookout for a U-Haul with Arizona plates in connection with the case, the Associated Press reported.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed in a TV interview that officials had no positive ID on the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.