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Brookfield theft investigation; fragrances from Ulta Beauty stolen

By
Published  April 16, 2026 7:00am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Police say a woman stole $1,065 worth of fragrances from the Brookfield Ulta Beauty on March 29 by concealing them in her jacket.
    • The suspect is believed to have arrived in a red Jeep Patriot with an Illinois license plate.
    • Anyone with information on this case should call Brookfield police.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman suspected of stealing multiple bottles of fragrances from an Ulta Beauty.

Fragrance theft

What we know:

Officials said the woman entered the Brookfield Ulta Beauty around 2 p.m. on March 29, selected bottles of fragrances totaling $1,065, and concealed them inside her jacket. 

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It is believed the suspect arrived in a red Jeep Patriot displaying an Illinois license plate, FM63231.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this woman or the crime is urged to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.

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To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyBrookfieldNews