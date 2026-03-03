Brookfield theft, credit card fraud investigation; police seek man

article

The Brief Brookfield police are seeking a suspect involved in theft and fraudulent credit card use occurring on Feb. 25. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Brookfield Police Department or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.



Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they suspect of theft and fraudulent use of credit cards on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Theft, fraud investigation

What we know:

Officials say the suspect was seen in surveillance footage at two separate locations.

They describe him as a male, Black, approximately early 20s to early 30s, average height and medium build, with short dark curly hair and no visible facial hair. The man is observed wearing a dark blue/navy hooded winter jacket (hood up), light gray sweatpants, and red and white athletic shoes.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this person is urged to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.