Brookfield theft of athletic shoes, backpack from Dick's Sporting Goods

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The Brief Two men stole three pairs of shoes and a Patagonia backpack totaling $382 from Dick's Sporting Goods on April 13, police said. One suspect wore a blue jacket and hat; the second had dreadlocks and a teal Nike Tech jacket. Call Brookfield Police with information or submit an anonymous tip via Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.



Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of men who they said stole athletic shoes and a backpack from the Dick's Sporting Goods on Discovery Drive.

Dick's Sporting Goods theft

What we know:

Officials said the two men walked into Dick's around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 13, and stole two pairs of Adidas shoes, a pair of Nike shoes, and a Patagonia backpack. The total value of the items taken was listed as $382.

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One suspect was described as a male, Black, wearing blue pants and a blue jacket. He was also wearing a black Nike undershirt and a black hat.

The second suspect is described as a male, Black, with dreadlocks, wearing a teal Nike Tech jacket and gray pants.

One suspect was dropped off in an older model black Ford Edge.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have any information, you are urged to call the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or the new P3 phone app, available on the App Store or Google Play.