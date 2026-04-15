Brookfield theft of athletic shoes, backpack from Dick's Sporting Goods
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of men who they said stole athletic shoes and a backpack from the Dick's Sporting Goods on Discovery Drive.
Dick's Sporting Goods theft
What we know:
Officials said the two men walked into Dick's around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 13, and stole two pairs of Adidas shoes, a pair of Nike shoes, and a Patagonia backpack. The total value of the items taken was listed as $382.
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One suspect was described as a male, Black, wearing blue pants and a blue jacket. He was also wearing a black Nike undershirt and a black hat.
The second suspect is described as a male, Black, with dreadlocks, wearing a teal Nike Tech jacket and gray pants.
One suspect was dropped off in an older model black Ford Edge.
Call with tips
What you can do:
If you have any information, you are urged to call the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or the new P3 phone app, available on the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department.