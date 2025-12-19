Brookfield Target felony retail theft, police seek 4 suspects

article

Brookfield police need your help in identifying four people accused of stealing from Target before they were stopped by loss prevention and ran away.

According to the City of Brookfield Police Department, on Dec. 12 at about 7:30 p.m., four people (pictured) entered the Target store on Bluemound Road and began grabbing various merchandise ranging from clothing to cosmetics.

They then hid the items in Target plastic bags that were taken from an unattended cash register, and attempted to walk out of the store with the merchandise without paying.

Loss prevention stopped them, and the store was able to recover the merchandise. When loss prevention attempted to identify the suspects, they fled from the store in a silver Chevrolet Cruz with unknown plates.

If you have any information on these suspects, please contact Officer Lauda at 262-787-3702.