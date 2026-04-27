Brookfield robbery; police say 2 armed suspects carjacked victim

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The Brief A victim was robbed at gunpoint by two individuals outside a Brookfield restaurant early Monday. The armed suspects stole the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene. No suspects are currently in custody.



Brookfield police confirmed to FOX6 News that a person was robbed outside the Raising Cane's restaurant just west of 124th and Capitol Drive early Monday, April 27.

Brookfield robbery probe

What we know:

Officials say the robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

The two suspects approached the victim and took the victim's car after one suspect pointed a rifle at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim's car.

No shots were fired. Nobody was hurt.

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Nobody is in police custody.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this crime is urged to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.