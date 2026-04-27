Brookfield robbery; police say 2 armed suspects carjacked victim
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police confirmed to FOX6 News that a person was robbed outside the Raising Cane's restaurant just west of 124th and Capitol Drive early Monday, April 27.
Brookfield robbery probe
What we know:
Officials say the robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday.
The two suspects approached the victim and took the victim's car after one suspect pointed a rifle at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim's car.
No shots were fired. Nobody was hurt.
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Nobody is in police custody.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this crime is urged to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department.