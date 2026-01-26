Brookfield retail theft at Kohl's; police seek to identify 2 women
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify two women they say stole various merchandise from the Kohl's on N. 124th Street.
Theft investigation
What we know:
Officials say the crime took place shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.
A crime alert post says two women entered the store and began selecting merchandise ranging from clothing to cosmetics. Officials said the suspects then concealed the items in handbags they brought into the store with them, and left the area in a minivan.
The total value of merchandise taken was $900.90.
Police say the make, model, and registration of the vehicle involved in this case are unknown. However, the vehicle may have been silver.
Call with tips
What you can do:
If you have information that could help Brookfield police, you are urged to call 262-787-3702.
To make an anonymous tip, you are urged to contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department.