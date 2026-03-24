Brookfield police seek suspects in vehicle entry, credit card fraud
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals connected to a vehicle entry and fraud investigation.
What we know:
According to the Brookfield Police Department, the incident occurred between 12:30 a.m. March 16 and 7:51 a.m. March 17 in Brookfield.
Police say the suspects stole a wallet from a vehicle and later used the victim’s credit card at multiple gas stations.
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Investigators released photos of the individuals leaving a Kwik Trip on Lapham Street in West Allis after allegedly using the stolen credit card without consent.
Dig deeper:
Authorities describe both suspects as Black males believed to be between 16 and 20 years old.
One suspect was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black sweatpants, green slides and a silver chain. The second suspect was described as wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, running shoes, red socks and a silver chain.
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Police say one of the individuals may go by the name "A.O.G."
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702 or submit an anonymous tip through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department provided information.