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Brookfield police seek suspects in vehicle entry, credit card fraud

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Published  March 24, 2026 5:35pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Brookfield police say two suspects stole a wallet from a vehicle between March 16 and March 17.
    • Authorities say the suspects used the victim’s credit card at multiple gas stations, including a Kwik Trip in West Allis.
    • Police say one suspect may go by "A.O.G." and are asking the public for help identifying them.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals connected to a vehicle entry and fraud investigation.

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, the incident occurred between 12:30 a.m. March 16 and 7:51 a.m. March 17 in Brookfield.

Police say the suspects stole a wallet from a vehicle and later used the victim’s credit card at multiple gas stations.

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Investigators released photos of the individuals leaving a Kwik Trip on Lapham Street in West Allis after allegedly using the stolen credit card without consent.

Dig deeper:

Authorities describe both suspects as Black males believed to be between 16 and 20 years old. 

One suspect was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black sweatpants, green slides and a silver chain. The second suspect was described as wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, running shoes, red socks and a silver chain.

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Police say one of the individuals may go by the name "A.O.G."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702 or submit an anonymous tip through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Brookfield Police Department provided information.

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