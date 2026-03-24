Brookfield police seek suspects in vehicle entry, credit card fraud

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The Brief Brookfield police say two suspects stole a wallet from a vehicle between March 16 and March 17. Authorities say the suspects used the victim’s credit card at multiple gas stations, including a Kwik Trip in West Allis. Police say one suspect may go by "A.O.G." and are asking the public for help identifying them.



The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals connected to a vehicle entry and fraud investigation.

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, the incident occurred between 12:30 a.m. March 16 and 7:51 a.m. March 17 in Brookfield.

Police say the suspects stole a wallet from a vehicle and later used the victim’s credit card at multiple gas stations.

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Investigators released photos of the individuals leaving a Kwik Trip on Lapham Street in West Allis after allegedly using the stolen credit card without consent.

Dig deeper:

Authorities describe both suspects as Black males believed to be between 16 and 20 years old.

One suspect was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black sweatpants, green slides and a silver chain. The second suspect was described as wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, running shoes, red socks and a silver chain.

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Police say one of the individuals may go by the name "A.O.G."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702 or submit an anonymous tip through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.