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The Brief Brookfield police are looking for a man suspected of stealing from Pick 'n Save. $1,600 worth of allergy medication and teeth whitening strips were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.



Brookfield police are looking for a man who they suspect of stealing $1,600 worth of allergy medication and teeth whitening strips.

The details:

It happened at around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday night, May 16. Investigators said the suspect went into the Pick 'n Save at Calhoun and Capitol, pulled out a garbage bag, filled it with the medication and whitening strips, and left. He drove away in a gray sedan, which was missing the hubcap of the front passenger-side wheel.

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Police described the suspect as having short dreads and possibly a goatee. He was wearing a white graphic t-shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702 or email Officer Orszulak. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 app.

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