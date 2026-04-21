Brookfield Pick ’n Save retail theft; $2.6K in stolen merchandise

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The Brief Brookfield police are searching for a suspect in a retail theft case. The theft happened April 15 at a Pick ’n Save on West Greenfield Avenue. Investigators say about $2,676 in merchandise was taken without payment.



Police in Brookfield are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a retail theft involving more than $2,600 in merchandise.

What we know:

Authorities say the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, at the Pick ’n Save on West Greenfield Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store and intentionally took approximately $2,676 worth of merchandise without paying.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-782-8757. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.