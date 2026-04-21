Brookfield Pick ’n Save retail theft; $2.6K in stolen merchandise
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police in Brookfield are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a retail theft involving more than $2,600 in merchandise.
What we know:
Authorities say the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, at the Pick ’n Save on West Greenfield Avenue.
Investigators say the suspect entered the store and intentionally took approximately $2,676 worth of merchandise without paying.
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Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-782-8757. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department provided information.