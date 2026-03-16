Missing Brookfield man located, safe

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UPDATE: Police said William Heinkel has been located and is safe.

Read the original report below:

The Brief Brookfield police are searching for 77-year-old William Heinkel, who has dementia and was last seen on Monday. Heinkel left his Brookfield home without his cellphone, which he normally relies on for GPS navigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.



Police in Brookfield are asking for the public’s help locating a 77-year-old man considered an endangered missing person.

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said William Heinkel left his home in Brookfield on Monday, March 16 after telling his wife he planned to go to the store. Investigators say he left while she still had his cellphone, which he normally relies on for preprogrammed GPS directions due to dementia.

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Heinkel is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 230 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a navy blue L.L. Bean sweatshirt and navy blue pants.

Police say Heinkel may be driving a red 2010 Mazda with a Wisconsin Higher Education plate, number J07279.

Investigators say the vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Cold Spring Road from Forest Home Avenue. His destination is unknown and police say he may be lost.

Family members told police Heinkel may continue driving until his gas runs low and could stop at a gas station.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.