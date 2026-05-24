Brookfield mayor taking leave of absence, council president to fill role

article

The Brief Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto is taking a leave of absence. Ponto sent a letter to the Brookfield City clerk dated May 23, 2026. Common Council President Gary Mahkorn will step in as acting mayor.



Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto has taken a leave of absence, and Brookfield Common Council President Gary Mahkorn will step in as acting mayor.

Leave of absence

What we know:

On Saturday night, May 24, Brookfield aldermen received the letter from the city attorney via email.

Brookfield Alderman Mike Hallquist posted the information, along with a picture of the letter, on his alderman Facebook page.

The letter, addressed to the Brookfield City Clerk, said in part, "…I am hereby providing this communication of personal issues that in good faith may impair my current ability to act or perform the duties of Mayor and therefore am taking a leave of absence due to my personal, 'physical or mental disability or absence.' Accordingly, I will be on a leave of absence until such time I make a determination regarding my ability to perform the duties of Mayor."

As per the Brookfield City Attorney, "Pursuant to Section 2.04.050 of the Municipal Code, Mayor Ponto has filed the attached letter with the City Clerk. Accordingly, Council President Gary Mahkorn will be acting mayor and will temporarily assume the Mayor’s duties."

FOX6 has reached out to Brookfield city officials for the letter and more information.