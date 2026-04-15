Brookfield Kohl’s retail theft; suspect stole nearly $2K in jewelry

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The Brief Police say a woman stole two gold chains from a Brookfield Kohl’s store. The jewelry is valued at $1,825, according to investigators. Authorities say the suspect left the scene in a Buick Regal.



Brookfield police are searching for a woman accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of jewelry from a Kohl’s store.

What we know:

Police say the theft happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the Kohl’s located on 124th Street.

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Investigators say an unidentified woman entered the store and concealed two gold chains in her bag before leaving without paying. The items are valued at $1,825.

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Police say the suspect left the scene in a Buick Regal.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or via the P3 app.