Brookfield Kohl’s retail theft; suspect stole nearly $2K in jewelry
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are searching for a woman accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of jewelry from a Kohl’s store.
What we know:
Police say the theft happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the Kohl’s located on 124th Street.
Investigators say an unidentified woman entered the store and concealed two gold chains in her bag before leaving without paying. The items are valued at $1,825.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police say the suspect left the scene in a Buick Regal.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or via the P3 app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department provided information in this report.