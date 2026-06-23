Brookfield Kohl's retail theft; police seek public's help

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The Brief Authorities are asking for your help to identify a person accused of stealing from a Kohl's in Brookfield. According to police, an unidentified man walked out with a stolen item valued at $136.49. The suspect left the scene in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe, heading in an unknown direction.



Brookfield police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from a Kohl's store.

Retail theft

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said the theft happened on Tuesday, June 16, around 2:30 p.m. at the Kohl's store on 124th Street.

Police said an unknown man entered the store and returned an Amazon package. The suspect then took an item worth $136.49 and left the store.

The subject entered a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and exited the parking lot in an unknown direction.

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Police tips

What you can do:

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.