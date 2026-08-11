Brookfield Kohl's retail theft; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Authorities are asking for your help to identify a person accused of stealing from a Kohl's in Brookfield. According to police, an unidentified person stole $112.50 worth of merchandise. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department.



Brookfield police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from a Kohl's store.

Retail theft

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said the theft happened on June 28, around 6:45 p.m. at the Kohl's store on 124th Street.

Police said an unidentified suspect stole $112.50 worth of merchandise.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to email Doherty@ci.brookfield.wi.us or contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262- 787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.