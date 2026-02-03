The Brief A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday, Feb. 3 in Brookfield. This is a developing story.



A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday, Feb. 3 near Lilly Road and North Avenue in Brookfield after a crash involving a police squad.

What we know:

Witnesses tell FOX6 News they heard a crash just after 10 a.m. – and then saw someone run from a police squad.

FOX6 crews at the scene saw a Wauwatosa police squad being towed from the area.

Wauwatosa police tell FOX6 News, at this time, there are no suspects at large related to this incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Brookfield heavy police presence; Lilly Road and North Avenue

Brookfield heavy police presence; Lilly Road and North Avenue

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.