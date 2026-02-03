Brookfield heavy police presence; Lilly Road and North Avenue
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday, Feb. 3 near Lilly Road and North Avenue in Brookfield after a crash involving a police squad.
What we know:
Witnesses tell FOX6 News they heard a crash just after 10 a.m. – and then saw someone run from a police squad.
FOX6 crews at the scene saw a Wauwatosa police squad being towed from the area.
Wauwatosa police tell FOX6 News, at this time, there are no suspects at large related to this incident.
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
