Brookfield girl with bone cancer gets her own treehouse

A Brookfield girl diagnosed with cancer had a wish come true on Monday, April 12 when she got her very own treehouse.

Lucy Spada,10, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2019. Her wish during this time of being cooped up at home was to have a treehouse.

GRG Playscapes partnered with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to build the masterpiece in just one week, keeping it entirely secret from Spada and her family.

"The mission of self-discovery in children, and to see it play out with Lucy in a time of her life that is really challenging is really inspiring for us, and I know my team will be inspired for a long time because of this project," said John LaPointe, founder/co-owner.

As cancer gradually becomes a part of the past for the family, the treehouse now represents how far they’ve really come.

"To have something really permanent, and a sign of hope and joy and truly captures the essence of being a kid, we can't say more," said Spada's parents, Maggie and Piero. "We’re just very humbled and very grateful."

Spada's backyard has become the talk of the town.

"I can tell everybody loves it," said Spada. "I do, too. "Thank you. You are all awesome. I don’t even know how to say it. Just thank you."