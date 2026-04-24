Brookfield CVS theft, $4,500 worth of makeup stolen; suspects sought

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The Brief Brookfield police are looking for two suspects who they say stole $4,500 in makeup from a CVS. The theft happened on Wednesday, April 22, at the CVS near Calhoun and Bluemound. Anyone with any information on their



Police in Brookfield are looking for the people they say stole thousands of dollars worth of makeup items from a CVS store.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Wednesday, April 22, at about 5:40 p.m. two suspects entered the CVS at Calhoun and Bluemound and stole about $4,500 worth of makeup items.

Suspects

What we know:

Suspect one is described as a male, white, about 20–30 years old, 5'09" in height, with brown or black hair, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Suspect two is described as a female, white, 20–30 years old, 5'04" in height, with brown or black hair, wearing a dark-colored coat, a light colored top, and blue jeans.

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Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on these individuals, please call the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 tips app.