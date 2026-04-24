Brookfield CVS theft, $4,500 worth of makeup stolen; suspects sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police in Brookfield are looking for the people they say stole thousands of dollars worth of makeup items from a CVS store.
According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Wednesday, April 22, at about 5:40 p.m. two suspects entered the CVS at Calhoun and Bluemound and stole about $4,500 worth of makeup items.
Suspects
What we know:
Suspect one is described as a male, white, about 20–30 years old, 5'09" in height, with brown or black hair, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Suspect two is described as a female, white, 20–30 years old, 5'04" in height, with brown or black hair, wearing a dark-colored coat, a light colored top, and blue jeans.
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Police tips
What you can do:
If you have any information on these individuals, please call the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department sent FOX6 the information and picture via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.