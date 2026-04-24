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Brookfield CVS theft, $4,500 worth of makeup stolen; suspects sought

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Published  April 24, 2026 4:53pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Both suspects

The Brief

    • Brookfield police are looking for two suspects who they say stole $4,500 in makeup from a CVS.
    • The theft happened on Wednesday, April 22, at the CVS near Calhoun and Bluemound.
    • Anyone with any information on their 

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police in Brookfield are looking for the people they say stole thousands of dollars worth of makeup items from a CVS store.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Wednesday, April 22, at about 5:40 p.m. two suspects entered the CVS at Calhoun and Bluemound and stole about $4,500 worth of makeup items.

Suspects

What we know:

Suspect one is described as a male, white, about 20–30 years old, 5'09" in height, with brown or black hair, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Suspect two is described as a female, white, 20–30 years old, 5'04" in height, with brown or black hair, wearing a dark-colored coat, a light colored top, and blue jeans.

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Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on these individuals, please call the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Brookfield Police Department sent FOX6 the information and picture via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.

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