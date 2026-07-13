Brookfield credit card fraud, $4,400 purchase at Best Buy; suspect sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police in Brookfield are looking for the suspect who they say stole a credit card and used it to buy thousands of dollars worth of goods from Best Buy.
Credit card theft details
What we know:
According to the Brookfield Police Department, on June 27 at about 1:30 p.m., an unknown man (pictured) used a stolen credit card to buy $4,400.00 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy on Bluemound Road.
The credit card was stolen from the Brookfield Lifetime Fitness 30 minutes prior to the fraudulent purchase.
The suspect tried to use multiple other credit cards that were taken from the victim but was unsuccessful.
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Police tips
What you can do:
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the new P3 tips phone app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.