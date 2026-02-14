Brookfield child abuse case, doctor gets probation with jail time

article

A Brookfield man, the second of two doctors charged in a child abuse case, was sentenced to probation with jail time on Friday.

In court:

Court records show 49-year-old Iyad Azzam pleaded no contest to two counts of felony child abuse in December. Four other charges were dismissed. A judge sentenced him to three years of probation. He is to serve the first 30 days of his probation in jail, followed by 45 days in jail with Huber release privileges.

Wiaam Taha pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct last August, and a child abuse charge was dismissed. She was then sentenced to time served.

Dig deeper:

Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services records show Azzam's license to practice medicine expired in October 2025, as did Taha's.

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, Azzam beat one child for "two hours" inside a Brookfield home.

Police said Azzam hit a child with a belt on their "head, back, spine and hands," and Taha watched it happen and tried to cover the bruises with makeup. One child said Taha also hit them.

In another incident, prosecutors said Azzam choked, threatened to shoot and held a child over a railing. At one point, investigators said a child told Azzam they were going to throw up, and Azzam told the child he "would make [them] drink it if [they] did."

When Brookfield police officers arrived at the home, they "confirmed signs of physical abuse."

FOX6 News is not identifying the victims to protect their identities.