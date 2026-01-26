Brookfield Burlington retail theft; $1K worth of merchandise stolen

article

The Brief Police are looking for three suspects accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the Burlington store in Brookfield. The theft occurred on Jan. 18. The suspects loaded approximately $1,374 worth of merchandise into carts and proceeded to run out the rear fire exit door.



Brookfield police are looking for three people who they say stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Burlington store on Jan. 18.

Retail theft

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Jan. 18, around 8:50 p.m. two suspects entered the Burlington store on Capitol Drive and began to load multiple items into shopping carts.

The suspects loaded approximately $1,374 worth of merchandise into carts and proceeded to run out the rear fire exit door, police say.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information to assist in identifying the suspects in the attached photos, please contact Officer Gaenslen at the City of Brookfield Police Department.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.