Brookfield Burlington retail theft; $1K worth of merchandise stolen
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for three people who they say stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Burlington store on Jan. 18.
Retail theft
What we know:
According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Jan. 18, around 8:50 p.m. two suspects entered the Burlington store on Capitol Drive and began to load multiple items into shopping carts.
The suspects loaded approximately $1,374 worth of merchandise into carts and proceeded to run out the rear fire exit door, police say.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you have any information to assist in identifying the suspects in the attached photos, please contact Officer Gaenslen at the City of Brookfield Police Department.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Brookfield Police Department.