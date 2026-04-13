Brookfield alderman resigns after controversial Muslim, immigrant comments

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The Brief Brookfield Alderman Kris Seals resigned after controversial comments first reported by FOX6 News. Seals issued a public apology to the Muslim community in a statement released by the city. His resignation is effective at noon on Tuesday, April 21.



A Brookfield alderman is resigning after controversial comments about Muslims and immigrants first reported by FOX6 News sparked backlash.

City confirms resignation

What we know:

The City of Brookfield announced Monday, April 13, that Alderman Kris Seals is stepping down following the controversy surrounding remarks he made online.

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His resignation is effective at noon on Tuesday, April 21. He would have been sworn in that day during the council meeting, as he ran unopposed during last week's election.

The council will determine who fills Seals' seat.

Alderman issues apology

What they're saying:

In a statement, Seals apologized to the Muslim community:

"I would like to apologize to the Muslim community for my insensitive and inappropriate statements I made online. I spoke to a member of the Community over the weekend, and he educated me on the Community and their willingness to forgive. I appreciate they are willing to forgive me for the rude statements I made. I look forward to meeting with them and to get an even better understanding of the Community."

FOX6 first reported controversy

The backstory:

FOX6 originally reported on Seals’ comments, which included remarks about Muslims and immigrants that quickly drew criticism from community members and local leaders.

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Seals initially stood by controversial comments on his since-deleted LinkedIn profile.

Bret Lemoine: "'They are a sick religion. This must stop. Deport them all.' Is that you?"

Seals: "I won't admit or deny."

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At first, Seals would not say if the LinkedIn page where the comments were posted was his. But after a few minutes, he referenced several of the posts.

Seals: "It’s obnoxious, these people."

Lemoine: "'These people' being Muslims?"

Seals: "Being extreme Muslims. Let's make sure you get that word in there. It's not all Muslims."

Following the backlash, Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto called the comments "reprehensible" and urged Seals to resign. City officials also noted there were limited options for disciplining an elected official.

Original report