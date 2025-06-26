Bristol fatal 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle, 1 dead

article

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles in the Village of Bristol on Wednesday night, June 25, 2025.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:49 p.m., sheriff's deputies, along with Bristol Fire and Rescue and the Town of Paris Fire and Rescue, responded to the intersection of County Highway D (184th Avenue) and County Highway K (60th Street) for a three-vehicle crash.

A sport-style motorcycle, with a 21-year-old man as the sole rider, was traveling east on County Highway K at a high rate of speed.

A pickup truck was traveling west on K, and as the pickup was attempting to turn left to head south on County Highway D, it was struck on the passenger side by the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was ejected and struck the windshield of an SUV which was behind the pickup truck. The rider became stuck in the windshield of the SUV.

The motorcycle struck the front of the SUV and became lodged under its engine compartment, causing the motorcycle and SUV to start on fire and become fully engulfed in flames.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the front passenger in the pickup truck, along with the driver of the SUV, had minor injuries. They all remained on scene and were cooperative with accident investigators.

The sheriff's office says intoxicants do not appear to have been a factor with the drivers of the pickup truck and SUV, but excessive speed appears to have been a factor with the motorcycle.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, will not be identified at this time.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Office tips

What you can do:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reminds the community to drive the posted speed limits and drive distraction-free.

Please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this crash at 262-605-5100. This investigation remains open and active.