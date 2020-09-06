'Brings tears to your eyes:' Hundreds help Fisher House, vets' families

The 13th Annual Poker Run for Fisher House Wisconsin kicked off Sunday morning, Sept. 6. There were some changes to the ride due to the coronavirus pandemic, but hundreds of riders showed support for the cause.

"We're all together for the same cause. It's just, it's a very powerful thing," rider Christen Meyer said.

Fisher House is a place for veterans' families to stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

"It brings tears to your eyes to see all these people who come year over year, and donate and spend money to support our needs, for the families at Fisher House," said Angie Christianson with Fisher House.

This year's ride was a little different due to COVID-19 -- with a virtual poker hand.

Organizers were grateful to still raise the funds needed now more than ever.

"The riders and the passengers that come out in good weather, bad weather, it doesn't matter -- they're still going to ride, and do it for the families of our veterans," Christianson said.

The route covered about 120 miles, ending at Wisconsin Harley in Oconomowoc.

The cause rode close to the hearts of donors.

"When you see 100, 150, 200 bikes and you hear the rumble of those bikes it, it's invigorating. It just gives me chills up and down," Meyer said.

If you'd like to donate to Fisher House Wisconsin, CLICK HERE.