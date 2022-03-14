BrigadeMKE: Sherman Park culinary program popping up this summer

If you’ve ever wanted to pursue a career in hospitality, a new opportunity to get the proper training is coming to Milwaukee.

Get a preview of the culinary program popping up in Sherman Park that can make even a beginner in the kitchen a master chef.

An Atlanta-based culinary school is expanding to Milwaukee, all because one chef decided to come back home.

"What better place to have a training program than my hometown. Because culinary actually bridges the gap between income inequality with people of color. It gives them the skills needed to be career earners," said Sean Rush, vice president of Shular Institute.

BrigadeMKE

Years ago, Sean Rush moved to Atlanta and partnered with Daryl Shular, the first minority certified master chef in the country.

Soon after, the Shular Institute was born.

"I started out as a young kid with just a view of what I wanted my career to be and someone came to me with the information and the platform to become a certified master chef 20 years into the industry. So we want to pass that down to everyone here in Milwaukee and hopefully, find the next generation of professionals as well," said Daryl Shular, certified master chef.

Right here in the kitchen of Parklawn Assembly of God Church, will sit BrigadeMKE --an opportunity for aspiring chefs to be exposed to the kind of culinary hospitality education that can turn into a lifelong career.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I think young people need options. They don’t need a handout, they need a hand up. I believe God has made everybody in His image and He has empowered everybody with visions and dreams," said Bishop Walter Harvey of Parklawn Assembly of God.

In collaboration with prism economic development corporation, BrigadeMKE will allow youth as young as 14 to start their pursuit of a culinary career.

"I never really had a thing that I wanted to do in Milwaukee that was selfless until we started this institute and now I think its time to come back home," said Rush,

BrigadeMKE kicks off this summer with their youth development program for ages 14 to 18.

For more information, visit their website.