The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers acknowledged a "mistake" in coordinating the redemption of "Timeless Tickets" for the World Series. In 2015, the team sold Timeless Tickets that could be redeemed for the "best available" seat at any future home game, including postseason games. One Brewers fan told FOX6 News when he went to redeem his Timeless Ticket, only Terrace Level and standing-room options were available.



The Milwaukee Brewers will allow ceratin "Timeless Ticket" holders to keep their World Series seat – and the unique pass – after what the team described as a "mistake" coordinating the special officer's redemption.

What is a Timeless Ticket?

The backstory:

In 2015, the Brewers sold 1,000 Timeless Tickets for $1,000 each. The pass promised buyers a seat to any future home game of their choice, offering the "best available" seat at the time of redemption. That included postseason games.

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What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke to one Timeless Ticket holder, Danny Fochesato, who said he received a form the day before World Series tickets went on sale to the general public – leaving him with limited options restricted mostly to American Family Field's Terrace Level or standing-room only entry.

"It’s been 11 years that we did this and put our faith in the Brewers," Fochesato, holding back tears, told FOX6 News on Monday. "For them to not really honor it in the original way doesn’t feel right."

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Brewers' offer for fans

The backstory:

On Tuesday, the Brewers acknowledged what they called a "mistake" in coordinating the redemption of Timeless Tickets. As a result, the team is allowing Timeless Ticket holders who met the application deadline to keep the seats they were able to get for the World Series – and hang on to their Timeless Tickets for any future season.

In a statement, Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said:

"Prior to the deadline, several hundred fans indicated an intention to redeem their Timeless Ticket for a World Series game. We subsequently erred in our internal communications on the logistics of fulfilling the requests. While we were able to accommodate all with seats, we received feedback from some that they were unhappy with their seat locations. Clearly, even with extraordinary limitations on available seats, we did not live up to the spirit of the program and we have been working through a resolution. We are happy to say that all of these fans who applied prior to the deadline will be contacted with a positive update: they can retain their World Series ticket for this year, plus retain their Timeless Ticket for redemption for another game in any future season. We regret our mistake and look forward to welcoming them to America Family Field for their World Series experience."