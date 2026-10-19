World Series: Brewers 'Timeless Tickets' seating options limited

The Brief In 2015, the Milwaukee Brewers sold $1,000 "Timeless Tickets" promising buyers the "best available" seats to any future home game, including the World Series. Longtime fan Danny Fochesato attempted to redeem his pass for World Series seats with his 76-year-old father, but was restricted to limited corner and terrace options. Although he managed to secure seats for his family, he voiced heartbreak that the franchise failed to honor the original promise of the decade-old promotion.



While thousands of baseball fans are digging deep into their pockets to catch the Fall Classic at American Family Field, others are pulling out what they thought were golden tickets—only to find the shine has faded.

Timeless tickets

What To Know:

Back in 2015, the Milwaukee Brewers sold 1,000 "Timeless Tickets" for $1,000 each. The unique pass promised buyers a seat to any future home game of their choice, offering the "best available" seating at the time of redemption.

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For long-time fan Danny Fochesato, that investment was about putting faith in his team for a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Fochesato first redeemed his ticket during the 2018 postseason when the Crew made a deep run, landing an coveted spot directly behind home plate.

Fast-forward to this season’s World Series run, and Fochesato says his golden ticket is now rusting—both literally and figuratively.

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Unboxing his physical ticket ahead of the big games, Fochesato was eager to secure prime seats for himself and his 76-year-old father. Instead of premium lower-box seating, Fochesato says he was sent a form the day before tickets went on sale to the general public, leaving him with limited options restricted primarily to the terrace level and standing-room-only.

"It’s been 11 years that we did this and put our faith in the Brewers," Fochesato said, holding back tears. "For them to not really honor it in the original way... doesn’t feel right. My dad is 76, so this is probably the last chance."

Fochesato was ultimately able to redeem his Timeless Ticket for four Game 1 seats in the right-field corner. To make sure his family could experience Game 2 together, he purchased three additional tickets on the terrace level out-of-pocket for himself, his sister, and his dad.

While he remains grateful to share the Fall Classic experience alongside his father, Fochesato wishes the process felt more like the reward promised over a decade ago.

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"I’m still getting to do this with my dad," Fochesato said. "But I wish it would have been easier, and we could have gotten better."

FOX6 News reached out directly to the Milwaukee Brewers organization regarding the redemption policy for Timeless Tickets during the World Series, but has not yet received a response.